Robert Parriott
1955-2020
Robert Allen Parriott was born in Bakersfield, California on May 31, 1955, and passed away in Houston, Texas on February 27, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Fern Parriott.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Janice Parriott; his daughter, Elizabeth Hicks and husband Anthony; his granddaughters Paige, Aella and Lauryn; siblings, Jeri Sturges and husband George Sr., Doris Murray, and Lee Parriott and wife Helen; his sister Marilyn Wisnoskie and husband Don; and brother George Sturges Jr. and wife Bonnie.
He had a passion for classic cars at an early age, loved going to car shows, and was forever improving their 1988 Corvette and 1957 Thunderbird. Bob was an avid reader often challenging his daughter to see who could finish first. He was very technical and loved tinkering on what he could find to automate.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 2:00 pm on March 7th, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020