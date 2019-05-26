Robert Peiser

1948-2019

Robert Alan Peiser died on Wednesday, the 22nd of May 2019, following a ten-year battle with prostate cancer. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on the 17th of April 1948, to Natalie (Phillips) and Donald Peiser and grew up in Garden City on Long Island. Bob graduated from University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Economics and then earned his MBA in Finance from Harvard.

Bob began his career with Tran World Airlines and served in a number of financial roles at RCA Corporation. He returned to TWA as CFO and was widely credited with being the architect of that company's successful 1995 restructuring. Bob worked as CFO and CEO in a variety of industries including transportation services, energy, food processing, retailing, distribution, and telecommunications. His position as CEO of Imperial Sugar brought him to Houston in 2002.

Bob served as Chairman of the Board of USA Truck, Inc., Chairman of Highline Aftermarket, LLC, and Chairman of Motorsports Aftermarket Group, LLC, and served on the Board of SunCoke Energy. He previously served as an outside director of a number of companies, including Solutia, Team, Inc., Primary Energy, Standard Register, Southern Air, and eCardio Diagnostics.

Bob played an active role in non-profit organizations in Houston, serving as President of the Board of the Houston Symphony and The Foundation for Jones Hall. He served on the Boards of The League of American Orchestras (Finance Chair) and the Houston Area Women's Center (Development Chair). Bob was a Past Chairman of the Texas Tri-Cities Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy, and from his marriage to Kathleen Reilly Peiser, his four children, Karyn Saxon (Todd), Brian Peiser (Lisa), Craig (Stacey), and Scott (Whitney) and eight grandchildren. Also surviving him are his sister Marlene Saltzberg (Bruce), nieces Jamie Singer (Marc), Lindsay Gopin (Matt), Dana Cohen (Elliott) and nine great nieces and nephews, as well as his step-mother Edith Peiser and step-sons Walter Heap and Edward Heap.

Nancy would like to thank the wonderful staff at Houston Hospice for the loving care given to Bob during his last days, particularly David, Shay, and Serena. Special thanks also to Dr. Christopher Logothetis and Claudette Mendoza from M.D. Anderson for the outstanding medical treatment given to Bob throughout his journey.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 29th of May, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life is to be conducted at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 30th of May, in the Sanctuary of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston, where Rev. John Stephens, Senior Pastor, and Rev. Tammy Heinrich, Pastor of Outreach Ministry, are to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward the Chapelwood Foundation, 11140 Greenbay, Houston, TX 77024; Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030; and the Houston Symphony, 615 Louisiana, Ste. 102, Houston, TX 77002.

Please visit Bob's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.