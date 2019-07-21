|
|
Robert Quin McWhirter
1940-2019
Robert Quin McWhirter -- who cherished family, God, lifelong friends, music, community, the Episcopal Church, good food, and all things Uvalde -- died on July 13, 2019, at age 78, surrounded by the special family who so loved him. The son of Dorothy and John McWhirter and grandson of Bishop Clinton S. and Hortense Quin, he is survived by his wife, Marti, daughters Julie Stevenson and Kelles Kennedy Villeneuve (husband Robert); sister Lyn McWhirter Fraser; stepson Jason Brown; niece Eleanor Fraser; grandchildren Tara Kennedy, Aaron Stevenson (wife Emily), and Nicole Stevenson; and great-grandsons Myles and Harbor Stevenson. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Houston at 1 p.m. on August 17. A complete version of the obituary is available at www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019