Robert Allen Redwine
1974-2020
Robert Allen Redwine (Allen), 45, passed away on January 30, 2020.
A memorial service, officiated by Reverend Michael Dunn, will be held at First Christian Church, 1601 Sunset Blvd. Saturday, February 29, at 3:00 PM
Allen was born in Houston, Texas, in 1974. Allen overcame the challenges of Down Syndrome with grace. He was a member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed music, TV and movies; Star Trek was his favorite series. Allen was a great dancer. He had a huge collection of DVDs, CDs and pens. Eating out was his favorite activity.
Allen is survived by his parents, Robert and Betty Redwine, sister, Ann Redwine, brother-in-law, William Nunn. His deceased grandparents were Bertie and Earl Collins and Helen and Robert Redwine. His family, aunts, uncles and cousins loved him; we will miss him very much.
We are grateful for all those who have given him a happy life. We are especially thankful to those at his care provider, A Little something Different, who have been very helpful and have made Allen so happy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to A Little Something Different, 9000 SW Freeway, Suite 303, Houston, TX, 77074, or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020