Robert (Rob) Reed Martin
1955-2019
Robert (Rob) Reed Martin passed away peacefully at home among his family and friends on August 31, 2019 after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 19, 1955 to Jack and Billie Martin in El Paso, Texas.
Rob attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1977 with a BBA. Following graduation, he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Martin, and settled in Houston, Texas. He obtained a law degree from South Texas College of Law and successfully practiced law for over 25 years.
Rob is survived by his wife, Nancy Martin; father, Jack Martin; his nephews: Todd Collins, Ryan Collins, Kip Collins, Matthew Williams, and Michael Williams; nieces: Katy McDaniel, Mandy Williams, Elizabeth DeVries and Kathryn Wollaeger: brothers-in-law, Ron Williams and Donald Lookadoo; sister-in-law, Marilyn Lookadoo, numerous precious friends and his beloved dogs, Riley and Bailey Martin.
Rob's family would like to thank the physicians and staff at MD Anderson for the wonderful care that he received in his fight against cancer.
Services will be held at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation will begin a one o'clock in the afternoon with the celebration of life service commencing at two o'clock followed by a reception. At Rob's request, the dress will be business casual.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the University of Houston School of Theater and Dance, Scholarship Fund, University Advancement, Gift Processing and Records, PO Box 867, Houston, Texas 77001-0867, or to MD Anderson (See Memorial Donations Section of the MD Anderson Website).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019