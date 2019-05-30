Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Prairie Lea cemetery
Brenham, TX
Robert Charles
Rogers
1943-2019
Robert Charles Rogers, age 76, of Victoria passed away on May 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his partner of over 30 years, Cliff Harrison and parents Robert (Bob) and Genevieve Rogers.
Charles is survived by his sister, Nancy Holle and husband Dennis Holle of Belton, nephews Chuck and Chris Holle and their families.
A graveside service will be held at Prairie Lee cemetery in Brenham at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Funeral arrangements for Robert Charles Rogers are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2019
