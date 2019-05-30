|
|
Robert Charles
Rogers
1943-2019
Robert Charles Rogers, age 76, of Victoria passed away on May 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his partner of over 30 years, Cliff Harrison and parents Robert (Bob) and Genevieve Rogers.
Charles is survived by his sister, Nancy Holle and husband Dennis Holle of Belton, nephews Chuck and Chris Holle and their families.
A graveside service will be held at Prairie Lee cemetery in Brenham at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at Prairie Lee cemetery in Brenham at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Funeral arrangements for Robert Charles Rogers are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2019