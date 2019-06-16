Robert Rust

1927-2019

Robert Francis Rust, 91, born October 26, 1927 in Herrick, South Dakota, passed away on June 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

After growing up on a farm in Gregory County in southeastern South Dakota, he spent two years in a Catholic seminary studying for the priesthood and then joined the United States Army Air Force. He met his wife, Wilma LeBeau, at the Immaculate Conception Mission School in Stephan, South Dakota, where he was coaching women's basketball, and they married on October 18, 1948 and moved to San Rafael, California. They settled in Houston in 1950, raised a family, and Bob worked at the Gulf Publishing Company for 45 years and was a Vice President and Director when he retired. He was Production Manager of the Composite Catalog and magazines for the oil tools industry including World Oil and Hydrocarbon Processing. Bob was a charter member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be remembered as a man completely devoted to his family and for his strong sense of responsibility in all endeavors.

He is survived by his four children Randal LeBeau Rust, Roberta Frances Rust Evans and husband, Phillip, Ann Marie Sandler and husband, Howard, and Mary Teresa Ferree and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Christopher, Lowell, Madelayne, Paul, Dylan, Matthew, Ryan, and Charlie, and step-granddaughter Elizabeth, and great grandchildren Johann, Ezra, Eleanor, Marlo, and Emerson. He is also survived by his sister Rita Zimmerman, sister-in-law Emaline Moran, and husband, Eddie, brothers-in-law Leon Swonke and Vetal LeBeau, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Preceding Bob in death were his wife of 63 years, Wilma Lorraine LeBeau Rust, his daughter-in-law Virginia Ponder Rust, his step-granddaughter Emily Evans Kline and siblings Helen, Maxine, Paul, and Duyane and their spouses and his parents, Charles and Agatha Rust.

Family will receive friends at a visitation to be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5 pm-7 pm and a Vigil service beginning at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc. A reception follows immediately in the church hall and internment will take place at 2:30 pm at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Pallbearers will be Christopher James Brown, Madelayne Marie Brown, Lowell LeBeau Rust, Dylan Ponder Rust, Ryan Crawford Rust, Paul Michael Ferree, Matthew Scott Ferree, and Charles Robert Ferree. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary