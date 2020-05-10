Robert Cornelius Ryan

1944-2020

Robert Cornelius Ryan was born on Friday May 13, 1944, in Houston, Texas. The son of Cornelius O'Brien Ryan and Mary Anne Kelley Ryan. He died on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Born in the middle of WWII to a wartime bride with a 13 month old daughter and a father who was an Ensign in the US Navy and who was deployed a month after his birth to decode enemy messages in Manus, his life began during a time of strife and adversity.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother William Emmet Ryan, companions: Gene Checci, Dirk Halpern and Shannon Farris, as well as his favorite hound, Jack.

He is survived by his beloved siblings: Elisabeth Ryan Goldstein of Seattle, WA., Carl Eugene Ryan (Suzi Davidoff) of El Paso, Texas and Mary Lou Ryan Ray (Marshall) of Brownsville, Texas as well as ten nieces and nephews, four great nieces, two great nephews and his companion, Robert Lambert, left to cherish his memory.

Bob graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston, Texas and attended The University of Houston. He ended up working in sales for both Eastern Airlines and World Airways for many years then continued his career as an owner of Ace Travel Agency.

Transitioning from the aviation industry into real estate, Bob established the firm of Robert Ryan Realtors, Inc., which specialized in the management and sale of commercial realty as well as residential realty – particularly selling or finding the perfect home for friends.

As an Irishman, he was active in the American Irish Foundation and the American Ireland Fund. He was also active in The Diana Foundation. His interest in the justice system was shown by his perennial service as Foreman of the Harris County grand jury. He ran in at least one political campaign to make sure the voters of the City of Houston were aware of the real issues and had a choice.

Always a person to make sure that his views were known – though not always popular – he made sure you knew just exactly where he stood on ANY issue. Though you may not have agreed with him, he was always willing to listen and never judged you on that basis.

He fiercely loved his friends and family and always had an open heart, house and wallet for those who he considered his family and friends. He is sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service for him is planned at a later date and when friends and family will be able to gather, toast to his memory and recount stories of his life, as he would have wished.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store