Robert Craig "Bob" Saenger
1930-2020
Saenger, Robert Craig (Bob) 90 died Jan 17th. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Lois Arlene Beck Saenger and is survived by his 6 devoted children, Rick, Robin (Steve), Jay (Jane), Scott (Andrea), Jay (Jane), Jane (Gary), April (David), and many loving grandchildren.
Memorial Service Sun. Feb.2, 2:00 pm at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 4930 W. Bellfort Houston, Texas. For more information visit ClaireBrothersFuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020