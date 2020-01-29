Home

Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church
4930 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX
Robert "Bob" Saenger


1930 - 2020
Robert Craig "Bob" Saenger
1930-2020
Saenger, Robert Craig (Bob) 90 died Jan 17th. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Lois Arlene Beck Saenger and is survived by his 6 devoted children, Rick, Robin (Steve), Jay (Jane), Scott (Andrea), Jay (Jane), Jane (Gary), April (David), and many loving grandchildren.
Memorial Service Sun. Feb.2, 2:00 pm at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 4930 W. Bellfort Houston, Texas. For more information visit ClaireBrothersFuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
