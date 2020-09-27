Robert Schanen

Robert Paul Schanen
1937-2020
Robert Paul Schanen ran his race well here on earth and crossed the finish line into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home in Lakeway, TX, after valiantly battling a fast-growing cancer. At the end of his life, he was surrounded by many loving family members. Born January 9, 1937, in Robstown, Texas, into a prominent Texas family, the son of Paul Peter Schanen and Ruth Estelle Grover Schanen, Robert, affectionately known as Bobby or Bob, had gregarious charm, good looks and unforgettable sparkling blue eyes. Growing up on his father's farm, Bob acquired a strong work ethic from an early age that he later passed on to his children and grandchildren, with whom he treasured spending time.
Bob graduated from Robstown High School in 1955, where he was the star of the football team as the lead running back, being named Captain of the team for his Junior and Senior years. Bob was named to the Texas All-State Football Team and had his jersey #66 retired upon completion of his football career. He also achieved All-State Track Team honors where he competed in both the low hurdles and the 100-yard dash. In 1956, Bob married his beautiful high school sweetheart, Sandy Eschberger, then went on to attend Texas A&M University Kingsville on a full football scholarship where he played under legendary coach Gil Steinke. Bob's pioneering spirit led he and his wife to move from the Corpus Christi area to the growing metropolis of Houston in 1964, with three young children in tow, Leslie, Rob and Scott. The Schanens planted deep roots in Houston and raised their children in the Spring Branch area. Early in his career, Bob worked in the insurance industry for INA Insurance Company. Later, Bob discovered he had a passion to develop land and build beautiful homes. He ultimately founded his own successful home building company, Bob Schanen Homes, and built many custom homes over the years throughout Southeast Texas including Houston, Cypress, Conroe and The Woodlands. In his later career, he took a top sales position with David Weekly Homes in Houston, and continued his outstanding career until 2017 when he retired and moved to the Lakeway area at Lake Travis.
Bob was a friend to many -- he genuinely loved people and was a great conversationalist with people from all walks of life. He had a gift for making everyone around him feel special. He possessed an uncanny blend of John Wayne rugged individualism and toughness, balanced by a jovial sense of humor and tenderness. Bob loved all things Texas and enjoyed being outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, boating or playing golf. His grandchildren and more recently his great grandchildren would always find "BobBob's" home welcoming, full of love and joy, and a kitchen well-stocked with Blue Bell Ice Cream. Above all, he loved God, family and his country.
He leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love on earth: his devoted wife of 63 years, Sandy Schanen, daughter Leslie Schanen Vandivier and her husband Kevin, son Rob Schanen and his wife Shanna, son Scott Schanen and his wife Lisa. Grandchildren: Sean Cook, Shannon Vandivier and his wife Chaney, Kaitlin Lowe and her husband Aaron, Kelly Leeves and her husband Hunter, Austin Schanen, Connor Schanen, and Skylar Schanen. Great grandchildren: Hazel Cook, Hudson and Abbey Lowe, Savannah, Bowen and Charlie Vandivier, and Holden Leeves. Brother-in-law, Ron Eschberger and wife Sandy; sister-in-law Marilyn Fowler, wonderful nieces, nephews and many other loving family members. Bob is preceded in death by his father Paul Schanen, twin sons Brett and Brian Schanen, mother Ruth Grover Schanen Price, step-father Andrew (Bill) Price, mother-in law Lucile Hailey Eschberger, sister-in-law Linda Schanen brother Glynn Schanen, brother-in-law Bill Fowler, grandson Ryan Vandivier and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is now in the glorious presence of Jesus. His loving spirit and wisdom will be deeply missed by so many he touched during his life. He had a strong faith in God and his family rejoices in the knowledge that they will be reunited with him again someday in Heaven.
Please join us in celebrating Bob's life at the services under the care of Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.
Visitation will be Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, from 5-7pm at Sawyer George Funeral Home and Funeral Service on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2:00 followed by a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Bob's life by donating to MD Anderson Cancer Research Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.