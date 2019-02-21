|
Robert W. Scott Jr.
1959-2019
Robert W. (Bob) Scott, Jr. peacefully passed away February 17, 2019. Bob attended Lee High School and Texas Lutheran University. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Preceded by his father, Robert W. Scott, Bob is survived by mother, Carol Scott, and Barbara (Chris) Catechis, Susan Scott, Michael Scott, Cookie Boeker, and Claire Caldwell. He was Uncle Bob to Catherine Grace & George Catechis, Caitlin & Rachel Boeker and Bobby to Claire's extended family. He served as president of his company, UCCS, and his clients were friends as well as business associates. Bob was an avid hometown sports fan. He loved the game of golf and time spent with his longtime golfing buddies. He was an author, a poet, and an excellent story teller. He never met a stranger and was generous in word and deed.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Houston Hospice (www.houstonhospice.org), The First Tee (www.thefirstteegreaterhouston.org) or .
Memorial Service 2 pm Saturday, February 23 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2400 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, Tx 77042.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019