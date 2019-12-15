|
|
Joseph Robert
Shannon, Jr.
1925-2019
Joseph Robert Shannon, Jr., 94 ½, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on April 19, 1925 to Joseph Robert Shannon, Sr. and Clara Voorhees Shannon.
Bob, aka "J.R." attended Poe and Montrose Elementary Schools and Lanier Junior High before graduating from Lamar High School in 1942. At Lamar he enjoyed playing football and running track. He served in the Navy from 1943-1946 where he did UDT training as a "frogman" and was deployed in the Pacific. He has since been a huge aficionado of WWII history. Up until the end he led a very active lifestyle first flying his Mooney airplanes, then deep sea boating and fishing in the Gulf and he later began running in his 60's, including several Houston marathons. Bob was a former President of the Al Lawrence Running Club and could often be found offering his advice at Memorial Park.
Bob graduated from Georgetown University in June 1950 and then returned to Houston where he founded CASCO, an industrial construction company, in 1959. He was a member of the Houston Racquet Club for many years, beginning in the 1950's when it was known as Sagewood Country Club. He was also a longtime member of the Houston Downtown Exchange Club until his passing, serving as President and proud to be its oldest and most senior member.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his first grandchild (Francis Patrick Shannon), a son-in-law (Mike Theodosis), and his stepson (Eden Errol Settegast). He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Cloye Turner Shannon, his brother, Peter B. Shannon, his sister, Adelyn (Paddy) Cook, and his children: Joseph Robert Shannon III (Ann), Daniel Farrall Shannon (Gail), Jerry Shannon (Amy), Carol Shannon Willis (David), Sally Shannon Theodosis Hanis (Craig), stepson Warren Evan Settegast and Christi Settegast (wife of Eden). He was also proud of and survived by 19 beautiful grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Houston Racquet Club on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019