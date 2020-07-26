Robert Stanley Simmons
1941-2020
"For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." (Philippians 1:21), truly reflected Robert Simmons' life pursuit.
Robert Stanley Simmons, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother went to be with his heavenly Father, passing away July 22, 2020, at age 78. He was doing what he loved best when he passed, reading God's Word, a part of his daily routine to meet with the Lord each morning.
A proud native Houstonian, Bob was born to Pat Thomas and Norma Lucille Simmons on December 11, 1941. Bob was married to the love of his life, Marilyn, celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary in April. He is one of five siblings he so loved, Patty Stuart & husband Gary (deceased); Richard Simmons & wife Carol; Connie Higgins & husband Charles (deceased); and Pat Simmons & wife Shirley, along with all his nieces, nephews, and their children.
Of great importance in his life was his family. Bob and Marilyn together raised four children, Cynthia Olsen (husband Curtis, grandchildren Gregory and Dustin Smith); Robert Simmons (wife Amy, grandchildren Stephen, Andrew, Sally, & James); Sarah Heinrich (husband Keith, grandchildren Hannah, Hunter, & Hadleigh); and Caroline Simmons (fiancé James Skipton IV), all of whom he dearly loved and to whom he was absolutely devoted, taking every opportunity to be a part of their lives. He truly enjoyed precious time with family, never missing the ball games, concerts, recitals, competitions, graduations, and activities within the church. Most importantly, Bob, aka Daddy Bob, shared his love for the Word with his children through devotionals, prayers, and constant encouragement and wisdom.
Bob graduated from Houston's Stephen F. Austin High School in 1959, from the University of Houston in 1964 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and from the University of Houston Law Center in 1966 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. In 1975, he felt led by the Lord to form Brothers' Brother Attorneys, P.C., after a passage in the New Testament gospel that says whatever is done for the least of hungry, thirsty, sick, and imprisoned brothers is done for Jesus. He chose the name because he wanted to represent injured people. He loved the Lord with all his heart and wanted that reflected in his practice, which continues today as Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Attorneys at Law. Bob received the 50-year service award from the Houston Bar Association in 2016.
Bob was a most generous person, donating time and resources to many organizations such as the College of Biblical Studies, Board of Trustees; Bible Study Fellowship, Discussion Leader, Assistant Teaching Leader; Tallowood Baptist Church, Ordained as Deacon; Graceview Baptist Church, Deacon; Fairfield Baptist Church, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher; In the Word Ministries, Chairman of the Board; Cru, High school and college ministry supporter.
He loved being active, playing golf, going on cruises, travel adventures, and family game nights; an avid Houston sports fan with tickets to Cougars, Astros, Texans, Rockets, Comets, and the old Oilers. He even snow skied, and water skied at the age of 70!
But above all he treasured Jesus' words, in Matthew 22:37-39, "…'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.' This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself'..." which is the answer to all life's questions, and trials; all happiness, joy, and contentment; your family, your job, your goals and dreams. He found it in his relationship with God through Jesus Christ and in God's Word. And he was not ashamed to share it with all…family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and even strangers. He had an uncanny way of making people feel comfortable sharing, listening to their hearts, and graciously pointing them to answers in scripture. At his last breath, he had his Bible study out, underlining and highlighting his favorite parts. Well done, good and faithful servant! We will miss you.
The family invites everyone who knew and loved Bob to gather with us at Fairfield Baptist Church (27240 Highway 290, Cypress, TX 77433) for a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to In the Word Ministries (itwministries.com
) and the College of Biblical Studies (cbshouston.edu
).
If unable to attend the service in person, you may view the service online at Fairfieldbaptist.com/livestream
.