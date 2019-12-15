Home

Second Baptist Church
6400 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
6400 Woodway
Houston, TX
Robert Sivon


1953 - 2019
Robert Jeffrey Sivon
1953-2019
Jeff Sivon died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas of complications from a fall.
Born on May 20, 1953 in Akron, Ohio, Jeff was the son of Robert Lee Sivon and Evelyn Lillian Sivon. He grew up in Perry, Ohio and attended Perry High School, where he was the editor of the senior yearbook, and a member of the school's golf, chess, and football teams. After high school he attended Wake Forest University, and spent a semester studying in Venice, Italy.
Jeff had a successful career as an entrepreneur and an investor. He began his career as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch in Houston. He then established a ship brokerage firm, St. Ives, which took him to many countries. With his former wife, Eva, he also established a corporate gift business, Harris Grey Company, which produced high-end gifts for employees of major corporations.
Jeff was an accomplished golfer, an avid reader, and he enjoyed creative writing. He is survived by son Robert Blake Sivon of Houston, Army Private Josef Spencer Sivon of Houston, and his brother James Charles Sivon of Maryland. The family plans a memorial service on Monday, December 23nd at 2:00 PM at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
