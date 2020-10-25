Robert Louis Smathers
1924-2020
Robert Louis Smathers, born Nov 6, 1924, went to be with the Lord on Oct 21st ,2020. He was a beloved Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. The world lost a wonderful man full of life, wit, and integrity. He will be missed dearly by all.
Born in Canton, NC to Arlie E. and Minnie E. Smathers, Robert moved to Texas in his early teens. He married his high school sweetheart Mara Kathryn McClary on April 25th,1946. He worked at Champion Papers for 34 years where he became the Paper Mill Maintenance Section Superintendent. He retired from Champion in 1983. He started his own business in 1982, Bay Products, Inc., which is still operating today.
He id preceded in death by his wife, Mara K, his parents, sister, brother, niece, and son in law Bill. He is survived by Nina and Steve Loftis, Nita Clements, Nanette Coco, 7 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Monday the 26th, 10 am, Forrest Park East Cemetery, Webster TX
In lieu of flowers, Gift can be made in memory to the Galveston Bay Foundation at www.galvbay.org/donate
or by mail to 1725 Hwy 146, Kemah, Tx 77565.