Robert Lynn Snyder

1960-2020

Robert Lynn Snyder, passed away on October 1, 2020, at the age of 60 years.

A Houston native, Lynn was a 1978 graduate of Milby High School where he participated in FFA along with active leadership in DeMolay - Pasadena chapter. After high school, he studied marketing and finance at Sam Houston State University.

Lynn was a natural promoter and "Lifetime Committeeman" for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Lynn's love of family and friends was unceasing and he will be remembered for his gregarious personality, love of music and Dr. Pepper.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Ann and her husband Richard, nieces Paige and Alexis, and cousins John, Patrick, Mark and Randy.

Memorial donations in memory of Robert Lynn Snyder can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.



