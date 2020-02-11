|
|
Robert S. Stanley
1929-2020
Robert Sterling Stanley, age 91, died February 7, 2020.
Bob was born in Memphis, Tennessee where he met his future bride Algine "Jean" Kirkland. He was a loving husband and father of three children. Bob loved learning, reading and teaching others.
He graduated from Central High School in Memphis and earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee after also attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He began his engineering research career at the University of Tennessee where his research was important to U.S. national security. In 1956, he joined Exxon Research Center and his significant research contributions included the design of Exxon's first digital signal processing system and technically advanced seismic data display and collection devices. Bob was also a lifelong member of Saint Philip Presbyterian Church, served as a deacon, elder and taught Sunday school.
He retired from Exxon in 1986 after thirty years of applied research and enjoyed investing and travelling with his wife and family. Remembering their 1950 honeymoon near Destin Florida, Bob particularly enjoyed annual trips to Destin, Seaside or Rosemary Beach with his wife, children and grandchildren until 2017 when Parkinson's disease prevented further travel. He also loved hiking in the Rocky Mountain National Park and took his family on fourteen consecutive summer vacations to Colorado. Bob was a loving, supportive father and grandfather eager to help with homework, coach youth sports or participate in his children's and grandchildren's activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling Stanley and Maie Stanley. He is survived by his adored wife of nearly 70 years, Jean; and three children, Kirk and Inta Stanley, Barbara and Bill Pederson and Bret and Judy Stanley. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Stanley, and seven grandchildren, Sarah and Addie Pederson, Natalie and Sophie Stanley, Reed, Weston and Blake Stanley. He is also survived by a host of loving relatives.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11am February 29th at Saint Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Street in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Presbyterian Church Mission Committee.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020