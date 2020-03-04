Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Christchurch Baptist Fellowship
12501 Champion Forest
Houston , TX
Robert Stanley "Bob" Eden


1940 - 2020
ROBERT STANLEY EDEN
1940-2020
Robert "Bob" Eden, 79, of Houston, TX entered into Heaven February 28th, 2020. Born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 11th, 1940. Served in the Navy on 2 aircraft carriers. He owned Eden Van Lines in Liberal, Kansas. Moved to Houston in 1982, then retired 2006 after 25 years with U-Haul Corporate. More information at www.kleinfuneralhome.com. Visitation Friday, March 6th, 5-8pm at Klein Funeral Home on Champion Forest in Spring. Memorial Service Saturday March 7th, 11am at Christchurch Baptist Fellowship, 12501 Champion Forest, Houston 77066.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
