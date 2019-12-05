|
|
Robert George Stiles
1936-2019
Robert George Stiles
February 20, 1936 – December 1, 2019
Robert was born to Emma Sharp Stiles and Albert Elias Stiles in Batavia Illinois on February 20, 1936. His life-long love of bowling began while working as a pin boy in the local bowling alley. His love of the sport would endure his entire life, even after he was no longer able to participate. He left high school and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Later he moved to Dallas, married his first wife, and had children, Robert Jr. and Debra. He moved to Houston in 1968 with his new wife, Kathleen, where he had two children, Christopher and Heather. Robert had a long career as a structural steel design draftsman, and pursued other lifelong passions. One of his proudest achievements was receiving his GED at the age of 75. He was so proud of his nine grandchildren and his five great-grandchildren. He loved his family with all his heart.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019