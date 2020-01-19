|
|
Robert F. Stockinger
1942-2020
Robert "Bob" Francis Stockinger, December 5, 1942 to January 11, 2020, aged 77, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Carole Louise and his parents John Frank and Esther Alma.
Bob leaves behind his daughters Becky Wagner and Robin Wach, sons in law Bill Wagner and Ronnie Wach, grandchildren Andrew and Julia Wach, and his adoring companion, Sara Barnett, all of whom he doted on constantly and loved dearly.
Bob served proudly in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant in the 1st Squadron, 10th Calvary Delta Troop from 1968 to 1969 in the Vietnam War.
In December 1968, as the Aero-Rifle Platoon leader, Bob participated in a successful rescue mission to evacuate four wounded members of the Long Range Patrol from hostile territory. Nine service members including Bob received The Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces and The Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight.
Bob was an extremely caring, doting husband, father, grandfather, friend and giving individual. Later in life and retirement Bob volunteered in many organizations within his BellaVita retirement community and in Pearland, including with the Pearland Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association where he was an active member.
In line with his giving nature, Bob requested in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
The family will receive friends from 5:30pm until 8:00pm Monday, January 20, with a rosary being prayed at 7:00pm, and the funeral service will be at 9:00am Tuesday, January 21, both held at Niday Funeral Home. Rite of Committal will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020