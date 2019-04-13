Resources More Obituaries for Robert Talaska Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Talaska

Robert J. "Bob" Talaska (56) of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on March 3l, 2019.

A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bob attended Beloit College where he was an NCAA basketball letterman. After graduating from Beloit College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Bob attended the University of Houston Law Center, where he obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1988.

In starting his legal career with The Haskins Law Firm in Houston, Texas, Bob quickly found and cultivated his passion for helping those in need. Devoting his practice to complex medical malpractice and birth trauma litigation, Bob established himself as a birth trauma litigation authority to his peers and as an honest and compassionate advocate to his clients. After working his way from associate to partner in The Haskins Law Firm, Bob left The Haskins Law Firm to establish The Talaska Law Firm, PLLC in 1998.

For over two decades, as one of the nation's preeminent board certified birth trauma litigators, Bob and The Talaska Law Firm represented a countless number of those injured as a result of medical negligence during the birth process in courtrooms throughout Texas and across the country.

As a result of Bob's tenacious and compassionate representation of his clients, he has, among other things, been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer, rated as AV-Preeminent by his peers, and was selected as one of Texas' Top 40 Lawyers Under 40. Additionally, Bob served as a past national chairman of the American Association for Justice's Birth Trauma Litigation Group, and was frequently an invited lecturer and presenter at professional conferences and meetings across the country.

While a zealous advocate for his clients, Bob never lost focus on giving back to the Houston community which he loved. Bob served as the Director and Coach for the Northside Rockets, a youth AAU boys' basketball team which served the inner-city youth. Bob could also frequently be found advising and mentoring young attorneys on litigation strategies and on long-term career success.

Bob was preceded in death by his father James Talaska, and leaves behind his mother Barbara Talaska, his two sons Travis and Dylan, his beloved friend Debra Clairmont, his sister Lynn Hochschild, Nephew Evan (Casey) Hochschild, Niece Ann (Phillip) Bailey, great Nieces Paige and Edelle Hochschild, and countless other friends and colleagues. Those who knew him well also knew how he valued his beloved staff.

A private service was held for close family members. A Celebration of Life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift in Bob's honor to the Boys & Girls Club of Houston http://www.bgclubs-houston.org/donate, the University of Houston Law Center https://giving.uh.edu/law/ or a .

Whether you found Bob in court or on the court, his love for others was evident. Bob devoted his personal and professional life to helping others and his impact is immeasurable. The love for Bob will not fade away. His family, friends, and community will miss him greatly. Comfort can be found in the way Bob lived his life: the game never ends, you just find a new court. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019