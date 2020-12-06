1/1
Robert Templeton
1931 - 2020
Bob was born June 21, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA to Robert James and Alice Scheppele Templeton. He died November 28, 2020 after a 15 month battle with cancer.
After graduating from South Hills High School in 1949, Bob attended Carnegie Mellon University receiving a BS in 1953 and MS in 1954 in Civil Engineering. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Xi Honoraries. He then accepted a position with The MW Kellogg Company in NYC. He received an MBA in Marketing and Management at NYU in 1960.Bob was with Kellogg (KBR) before retiring after 39 years in 1993.
On June 9, 1956 he married the former Barbara McDonald of East Orange, NJ. They lived in Summit, NJ with their 3 daughters until Kellogg relocated to Houston in 1970.
Bob was a 45 year member and elder of Pines Presbyterian Church, he was the National President of the American Association of Cost Engineers from 1971-72, Houston chapter President of the Project Management Institute, former President of the Fonn Villas Civic Association, Somerset Place Representative to the Memorial Super Neighborhood Association, Who's Who in America, CanCare Volunteer, and a 15 year volunteer with VITA, income tax counseling.
Bob never met a stranger and always loved to talk and joke with anyone he met. He was an avid golfer and fan of the Texans, Astros and Rockets.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and oldest daughter Shirley in 1973. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 64 years. Daughters Susan Banker (Dan) of Cypress, TX, Sally Navarrette (Luis) of Hemet, CA and Granddaughters Brittany Dunaway (Brian) of Conway, AR, Danielle Meeler (Derek) of Chester, VA, Caitlynn Banker of Addison, TX and Great Grandson Lex Dunaway.
The family wishes to thank Dr Anil Thaker of Memorial Hermann Memorial City for his devoted care of Bob. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Hermann Hospice 902 Frostwood Dr Ste 288 Houston, TX 77024, American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel
1222 Hennepin Avenue
Glencoe, MN 55336
(320) 864-3737
