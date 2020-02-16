|
|
Robert Hardin
Thomas
1948-2020
Robert Hardin Thomas (Bob or Bobby), age 71, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. Born on August 23rd, 1948 to Elaine and R.C. Thomas. Graduated Waltrip High School in 1966, U of H in 1970 with a B.B.A. Served in the US Army from 1971-1973, later joined the Houston Police Department retiring after 20 years of service in 1990. While in Police Recruiting, he met his wife of 44 years, Lisa Thomas. Then was an officer for the Spring Branch ISD Police Department. Retired in 2007 to trade in his patrol car for a John Deere riding lawn mower and six hens.
Survived by his children, Dustin and wife Meghan, Ryan and former wife Katie, Hayley Scotti and husband Chris. He loved all his grandchildren, Dustin Jr., Lily, Annie, Gloria, Maggie, Christian, Ryder and Thomas. Brothers, John and wife Suzanne, Duane and wife Phyllis, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bob had many dear and special friends over the years and loved every one of them!!
Memorial service will be held on February 22nd, 2020 at 10:30am located at The Bell Tower on 34th. 901 West 34th, Houston, Tx 77018. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to www.tunnel2towers.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020