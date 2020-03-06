|
|
ROBERT L THOMAS, JR
1966-2020
Robert Lewis Thomas Jr. Retired Senior Police Officer; passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 53. He joined the Houston Police Department on June 11, 1990. During his career with the department, he was assigned to the Northeast, Southwest and Vice Divisions until his retirement on February 23, 2019.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Light House Church of Houston ~ 6650 Rankin Rd. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. , followed by the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00a.m.
Interment~ Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020