Robert Zermeno Tijerina1938-2020Robert Zermeno Tijerina, born March 14, 1938, in Houston, passed away ay at age 82, on May 8, 2020, at home, in Decker Prairie, Tx. The first of five sons, born to parents, Valentino and Isabell Tijerina. He grew up in Colonia Villa; attended Jeff Davis Senior High; joined the Marines as a machinist. He worked for Sheffield Steel Corp., and then Continental Airlines. Preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Chemane Antoinette Gulsby. He leaves behind his sons, Robert Tijerina, and Sebastian Alexander Tijerina. Grandchildren, Valerie Gulsby; Madison, Maximus and Aramis Tijerina. Great grandchildren, Alexis Gomez; Bryson and Cayden Gilbert. His beloved older sister, Yolanda Martinez. Brothers, Richard; Roger and wife, Francis; Rudy and wife, Lynn and Roy Tijerina; his youngest sister, Rachel and husband, Jimmie Jaimes. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.The family appreciates the care and devotion given to him by his sons Robert and Alex.The funeral service will be held at noon, on May 13. 2020, at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Klein Cemetery in Decker Prairie.