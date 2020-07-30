Robert Lee Vanden

1947-2020

Robert Lee Vanden, 73, died last Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, from natural causes.

Robert was a kind and supportive husband, father, brother, colleague, coach and friend. He was born February 12, 1947 in Elkins, West Virginia and attended high school in Aldine, Texas. The oldest of four sons, he was the first in his family to graduate from college and earned his degree from University of Houston. As a real estate banker, Robert built and managed national lending programs for Gill Savings, Local Federal Bank and First Fidelity Bank. His passion for sports spanned his early achievements as a baseball and basketball player for Aldine High School, his volunteer coaching days for the Catholic middle school teams of Oklahoma City and his lifelong love for the Houston Rockets and Astros.

He is survived by his wife Dianne Vanden, his son David Vanden, his daughter Joanna Vanden, his brother Bert Vanden and wife Ursula Vanden, his step-grandson Garrett Cain and numerous extended family members and friends.

He is preceded by his father Arthur Vanden, mother Lena Roberts, brother Leslie Vanden, brother Roy Vanden and his first wife Jo Vanden.

A memorial will be held virtually on Sunday, August 9th at 3:00pm CT. For details contact David or Joanna Vanden directly.



