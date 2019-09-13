|
|
Robert Leonard Varnadoe
1947-2019
Robert Leonard Varnadoe (Bob) 72, died on September 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 8, 1947 to Thomas Franklin and Louise Pierrette Varnadoe. He was the oldest of four children. Suzunn Jackson, JoAnne Varnadoe and James Varnadoe were his siblings. Bob was an avid sailor and his family nicknamed him "Captain Bob".
He went to school in Norfolk, Virginia before earning a civil engineering degree from Georgia Tech and was a proud member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. While in Atlanta, he married June Reynolds in 1967. They had two children during their marriage, Lanette and Brian. During his years with Brown & Root and later Halliburton, they lived many places nationally and internationally.
Captain Bob, who struggled with stuttering most of his life, was an active member of the National Stuttering Project and attended many conferences to help others overcome the stigma of stuttering. He was a community leader in the Atascocita area for many years. He was a head coach for his son and daughter's soccer teams and installed a number of soccer fields and basketball goals in local schools and parks. Captain Bob was a key figure in designing Lindsay/Lyons Park more than 30 years ago and would often spend time in the evenings and the weekends moving sprinklers around and watering all the fields. He was also a scoutmaster and enjoyed camping.
The last eleven years of his life, he met and fell in love with Linda Caldwell. Bob and Linda shared their enthusiasm of sports, as well as, their love of sailing in Galveston Bay on their sailboat, Cosi Valentine. Sadly, Linda passed from cancer last year and his broken heart never recovered.
Captain Bob was most fond of spending time on the water. He loved to sail and at one time had a fleet of 5 sailboats, Captain Bob's Navy. Captain Bob loved a great sunrise in Galveston Bay and would often host a cocktail sunset cruise for friends and family.
Captain Bob is survived by his favorite daughter Lanette Murtagh, favorite son-in-law Jim Murtagh, favorite son Brian Varnadoe, favorite daughter-in-law Michelle Varnadoe, sister JoAnne Varnadoe, brother Jim Varnadoe and niece Rachel Rosenberg. He also has two beautiful granddaughters Peyton and Mackenzie. His beloved dog Ozzy will miss him dearly.
Recently Bob's mother, Pierrette Varnadoe, passed on just one month before her 95th birthday. The services for Robert Varnadoe and Pierrette Varnadoe will be held at Kingwood United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like guests to wear blue. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked all donations to be sent to the Abandoned Animal Rescue, 32632 Wright Rd, Magnolia, TX 77355
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019