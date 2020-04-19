|
|
Robert Earl Viebag
1929-2020
Robert E. "Sam" Viebag, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Leora Viebag, his brother, Frank Viebag, and his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Viebag. He is survived by his four daughters, Margo Godwin, Janet Pelatari and husband Tommy, Charlet Norris, Pam Rayne and husband Mark; Eight grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Robert was dedicated to his family and an excellent provider. He was a hard worker and had a successful career in the Mechanical & Engineering Manufacturing Industry. He was very patriotic and loved his God and served his country in the United States Army. Robert was affectionately known as "Sam" by his wife, family, and friends, a nickname given to him by his co-workers at Gulf Oil due to multiple Roberts working there, where he met his future wife. He was in the ROTC at Jeff Davis High School, a graduate of Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science degree, a devout Catholic and usher at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church for many years, and a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Southwest for 15 years. His passion was softball which he played for more than 40 years and bragged about occasionally playing on multiple teams at one time, eventually playing on the Senior Softball League until his late 70's. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's honor to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul c/o St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 8200 Roos Rd, Houston, TX 77036 or at https://www.sfds-houston.org/electronic-giving-1.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only, January 21, 2020 at Forest Park Westheimer. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with a reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020