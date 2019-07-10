Home

Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert W. "Bob" Graves


1947 - 2019
Robert W. "Bob" Graves Obituary
Robert "Bob" W. Graves
1947-2019
Robert "Bob" W. Graves, age 71, passed away Sunday, June 23. Born on November 17, 1947 in Palestine, TX to Lloyd and Emmy Graves, Bob moved with his parents to Houston at a young age, and graduated from Waltrip H.S. A proud Texas Tech Red Raider, Bob and his father owned Lloyd Graves Electric Supply in Spring, TX, from 1973 – 2012. A true follower of Christ, Bob had been an active member at Spring-Woods UMC for many years, and most recently at The Woodlands UMC. He enjoyed serving with Henry's Home, Horse and Human Sanctuary, attending Texans games, following the Astros and Texas Tech, and spending time with friends and family. Known for his kindness, generosity, and joyous demeanor, he was adored by those who knew him, and will continue to think of him fondly. Preceded in death by his parents, and wife Susan. Survived by his aunts Louise Graves and Betty Broyels, stepdaughter Jennifer Brady, son Lee Graves (Angela); his adored grandchildren, Haley, Kathryn, and Lloyd. Bob has touched the lives of many who are welcome to attend his memorial service on Saturday, July 13, 10:00AM at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13102 North Freeway, Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Henry's Home, Horse and Human Sanctuary
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019
