Robert W Wager
1934-2020
Robert W. Wager passed away in the early evening of Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in China on December 20, 1934. He was a devoted husband and father. While on leave from the Airforce he met his soon to be bride Celina A. Wager in Mexico City. They were wed one year later and were together for 53 years. Soon after their marriage they started their own bookkeeping business which they successfully grew into three companies. Bob loved scuba diving, running, cycling, traveling and gardening. He was extremely proud of his orange tree and tangerine tree. His passion for life and open mind inspired many people. Robert is survived by his children and their spouses, David and Sandra (wife), Suzanne and Jennifer (wife) and Cristina and Steven (husband) and his six grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Gabriel, Joshua, Aiden and Cody. They all love him dearly and will always carry him in their hearts.
Due to the current circumstances, the viewing and funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service for the many people who loved him, will be held at a later date when health circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul care of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 8200 Roos Road, Houston, TX 77036 St. (Click https://bit.ly/33AK11S to donate).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020