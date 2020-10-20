1/1
Robert Way
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Way
1926-2020
Robert George Way was born in Pearland Texas on April 10, 1926. He died on October 16, 2020 at the age of 94, peacefully in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren preceding his death. We celebrate his long meaningful life, his love for the Lord and for his family.
Bob attended Houston schools and graduated from Reagan High School. Bob served in the Navy in WWII as a gunners mate Second class on the USS Abercrombie. He worked for A.M. Lockett & Co. as a machinist and Worthington Service Corporation as a sales representative until his retirement. He was an altar boy, a member of the Knights of Columbus, sang in the church choir, a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCE. He was an avid golfer, boater, hunter, reader and enjoyed traveling both here and abroad. More than anything, he loved to spend time with his family and friends and had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents George E. Way and Florence Wachter Way, first wife Mary Elsie Schmidt Way, brother Vernon Way and sister-in-law Ruth Way, grandson John Paul Way and great granddaughter Ashley Taylor Tipton. He is survived by his wife Clare Ann Slick Way, sons Michael Way and wife Susie, Jerry Way and wife Kathy, Dennis Way and wife Judy, Tim Way and wife Janet, Danny Way and wife Carol, Bill Way and wife Carrin, Jim Way and wife Susan and John Way and wife Lisa. His daughters, Judy Way Morey and husband Shane, Frances Way, Carol Way Midani and husband Rudy and Mary Way Sanchez and husband Robert and his nephew Steven Way. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
There will be a family Memorial Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and burial at the Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in memory of Robert G. Way to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Oaks Funeral Home
13430 BELLAIRE BLVD
Houston, TX 77083
2815305400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved