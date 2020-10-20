Robert G. Way
1926-2020
Robert George Way was born in Pearland Texas on April 10, 1926. He died on October 16, 2020 at the age of 94, peacefully in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren preceding his death. We celebrate his long meaningful life, his love for the Lord and for his family.
Bob attended Houston schools and graduated from Reagan High School. Bob served in the Navy in WWII as a gunners mate Second class on the USS Abercrombie. He worked for A.M. Lockett & Co. as a machinist and Worthington Service Corporation as a sales representative until his retirement. He was an altar boy, a member of the Knights of Columbus, sang in the church choir, a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCE. He was an avid golfer, boater, hunter, reader and enjoyed traveling both here and abroad. More than anything, he loved to spend time with his family and friends and had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents George E. Way and Florence Wachter Way, first wife Mary Elsie Schmidt Way, brother Vernon Way and sister-in-law Ruth Way, grandson John Paul Way and great granddaughter Ashley Taylor Tipton. He is survived by his wife Clare Ann Slick Way, sons Michael Way and wife Susie, Jerry Way and wife Kathy, Dennis Way and wife Judy, Tim Way and wife Janet, Danny Way and wife Carol, Bill Way and wife Carrin, Jim Way and wife Susan and John Way and wife Lisa. His daughters, Judy Way Morey and husband Shane, Frances Way, Carol Way Midani and husband Rudy and Mary Way Sanchez and husband Robert and his nephew Steven Way. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
There will be a family Memorial Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and burial at the Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in memory of Robert G. Way to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
.