Robert Godfrey Wynne-Eyton Wells

1926-2019

Robert Godfrey Wynne-Eyton Wells, who has died at the age of 92, was the founder of British Market, at one time the largest British import store in the United States. He was born in Sussex, England to Charles Godfrey Platt Wells and Joan Katherine Wynne-Eyton and educated at Wellington College, and at Oriel College, Oxford. He served in the Royal Navy (where he learned to fly a Tiger Moth) and the Indian Army, with the Thirteenth Frontier Force Rifles. The stories and watercolors of his adventures in India, North Africa (he once swam the Suez Canal) and Palestine were endlessly fascinating. After his service in the army, he had a varied career in retail, manufacturing and design. He was in Germany at another significant time in history, the building of the Berlin Wall. In 1965, he immigrated to the United States to join friends at the Brick Row Book Shop, a rare book store then located in Austin, where he met his wife, Dianne. They soon moved to Houston and started British Market in Rice Village in 1971. The store flourished, and became a haven for British expatriates and local Anglophiles. In his retirement he was able to indulge his interests in history, aviation, writing, woodworking and furniture design. On his 90th birthday he revisited his youth with a flight in an open cockpit biplane. After an active and interesting life, he died on February 28, following a short illness, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Dianne, two daughters and their husbands, Katherine and Adam Haun, Elizabeth and Matthew Cabral and his beloved grandchildren, Claire and William Cabral.