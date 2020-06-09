Robert William Smitheal, Jr.1944-2020Robert William Smitheal Jr. passed away peacefully on June 3rd, 2020.Born October 8th, 1944, Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was welcomed home by his grandparents, Al Lorie and Aline Hawkins; parents, Robert and Gloria Smitheal; sister, Cheryl Elaine Patton; brothers, Rodney Lorie Smitheal and Randall Lee Smitheal.Robert is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Smitheal; son, Robert William Smitheal III and wife Marla; daughters, Staci Smitheal Edgar and husband Chris, Stephanie Smitheal Baker and husband Bart; grandchildren, Tyler Smitheal, Hunter Henderson, Ryan Henderson, Stone Smitheal, Sutton Smitheal, Emily Edgar, Molly Edgar, Amy Baker, and Audrey Baker.Robert enjoyed being outdoors with his family. He spent 42 years working in telecommunications, was a graduate of The University of St. Thomas, and a longtime member of Fulshear United Methodist Church.