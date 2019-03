Dr. Robert Evan Williams

1938-2019

Dr. Robert Evan Williams (Bob) was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 18, 1938, to Guy Holland Williams, Jr., and Edna Schnabel Williams. After a brave 3-1/2 year battle with Stage 4 lung cancer, Bob passed away on February 9, 2019, at the age of 80.

Bob was raised in Aurora, Ohio, where he attended Aurora High School and graduated in 1956. He graduated in 1960 from Allegheny College with a BA in Psychology. Bob earned a Masters degree at Iowa State in 1963 in Experimental Psychology and an EdD at the University of Georgia in 1965 in Educational Psychology and Counseling.

In 1968, Bob joined the faculty at the University of Houston in the College of Education. Over his 35-year career, he held positions as a tenured faculty member, Full Professor, Department Chair, and Associate Dean of Graduate Studies for the College. Bob retired in 2004 as an Emeritus Faculty member. Prior to moving to Houston, Bob spent three years as an Assistant Professor helping to establish the College of Education at the University of South Alabama. Bob Williams will be remembered for his kindness, wit and humor, contributions to the University of Houston and his community, love of the outdoors, and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Virginia Williams; son, David Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Timothy Howell; two grandsons, Benjamin and Robert Howell; and his brother, sister, three nephews, and one grandnephew. He also leaves behind lifelong friends, students, colleagues, and members of the Mucky Duck group. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts may be sent to Reach Unlimited, www.reachunlimited.org, or to a .

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Waltrip Funeral Directors, 1415 Campbell Road, Houston, Texas 77055. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary