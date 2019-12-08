|
Robert L. Young
1931-2019
Born May 17, 1931 to Dr. Carl B. Young and Eleanor Hamilton. He was the fifth of eight children.
After graduating from University of Houston Rob spent two years in the US Army. He returned home and started a career with the tax department of Harris County. He retired after forty years and then worked for the Cypresswood Golf Corp in Houston. He lived for many years in a home adjacent to the University of St. Thomas and walked the campus daily. Rob was a regular attendee at St. Basils Chapel where he also served as minister at Sunday Mass. He grew up in River Oaks and attended St. Anne's grade school and St. Thomas High School. He never married but had many extended family members. He was a regular at Goode Company Seafood and Avalon Drug store.
He is survived by sister Catherine Dietz of Arlington Texas; brother John B. Young of Houston, and sixteen nieces and nephews.
Rob Young never met a stranger. He loved the Lord like no other. He was a huge history buff as well, and enjoyed being active in the Sons of The Confederacy and the Sons of The American Revolution. Rob will be missed by many.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77098 with the graveside service to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019