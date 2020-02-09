|
|
Roberta Giachini
1936-2020
Bobbie lived a full, charmed & rich life. Bobbie was an actress, a painter, a lawyer for a major Hollywood studio, a bank director & a competition ballroom dancer. Her internal life far outstripped the physical world.
A lifelong metaphysician & mystic She was a Master NLP teacher & a high ranking member of EST & Landmark. Her true love was the Science of Mind where she rose to be a Practitioner Emeritus at the Creative Life Center in Spring, Texas. Bobbie was also a successful member of Weight Watchers for 30 years. She was a reader, always studying & growing.
She was born in Chicago & Studied acting at North Western University. She next took her law degree from Columbia & became an entertainment attorney. Her early adulthood was divided between New York & Europe. In the sixties she began residing in Houston to be with her sister Gail.
She also took a degree in bank presidency & sat on the board of a Chicago bank. Bobbies' main passion was acting & she appeared in hundreds of Community Theater plays, mainly at Theater Southwest & Theatre Suburbia. She loved her home, "The Enchanted Cottage" in Piney Point Village . She grew Hibiscus by the hundreds & painted them in chalk. Her life's loves were cats & they loved her
Bobbie lived to age 83 & was preceded in passing by her sister Gail Hardy & boyfriend Ken VanDerVoort. Her niece Cindy Hardy & grand- nephew Jorn Hardy of Katy succeed her. Other close, loved relatives were John Hardy, Colorado, Samantha Hardy, Missouri & Jacob Hardy in Florida. Close friend & confidant Minnie Partida & paramour Jack Hunter will always keep her in their hearts.
Life Celebration is Feb. 11th at 11 at Woodlawn Cemetery I-10 & Antoine.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020