Roberto Celestino Cardini
1942-2020
Roberto Celestino Cardini passed away peacefully at his home in Friendswood, Texas, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Roberto was born in Mexico City to Alex and Robertina Cardini.
He is survived by his wife Janie, son Roberto Cardini, daughter Carla R. Cardini and husband Matthew Parker, and granddaughter Isabella J. Cardini; his sister Carola Villalpando Cardini and her family in Gomez Palacio, Mexico and many nephews and nieces and cousins in Mexico and Italy.
He made friends wherever he traveled in the world and lived a very amazing life.
A mass will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546. A celebration of life in his honor will be held at the family home on Saturday February 1, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the Cardini family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020