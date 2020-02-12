Home

Services
Olinger Mortuary Service
6614 S. Flores
San Antonio, TX 78214
210-924-4137
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church
8300 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Robin (Mayer) Haller


1957 - 2020
Robin (Mayer) Haller Obituary
Robin L. (Mayer) Haller
1957-2020
Robin Louise (Mayer) Haller went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, January 26th. She was surrounded by her loving husband Tom, her sons Kristopher, Ryan, Erik and her three "daughters in Love," Kathi, Mandi and Claire. Robin's commitment to "Love others more highly than you love yourself" (Phillipians 2:3) resulted in an enormous extended family who will miss her immensely. Robin is survived by her father, William Mayer, "father in love", Elmer Haller, brother Mark and his wife Audrey, sister Linda and her husband John, brother Paul and his wife Valerie, "brother in love" Fred Gibson and wife Maria, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robin loved nothing better than to be with her grandchildren, Shawn, Alora, Ethan, Cassidy, Tyler and our newest addition, Lillian. She established a tradition of taking each one of them on a Nana trip in which each grandchild picked a place to go and Nana was able experience personal time with them visiting places like Disney on both coasts, Spam Ville in Minnesota, the Hershey Factor, the Grand Canyon, Mt. Rushmore, and visiting family along the way. Our earthly sorrow of missing her is comforted at the thought of Nana no longer in pain, rejoicing with her Savior.
Services will be held at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 8300 Katy Freeway, Houston TX 77024 on February 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
In memory of Robin L. Haller, contributions may be made to support Dr Apostolia Tsimberidou's Personalized Medicine Program at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or http://mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
