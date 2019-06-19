Robin M. Wilson Kelly

1962-2019

Robin Michelle Wilson was born in Orange, Texas, on January 7, 1962. Her proud parents were Vern Wilson, Jr. and wife, Dori. Greeted, too, by big brother, Rusty and sister, Terri. On June 15, 2019, Robin passed into the peaceful, open arms of her Heavenly Father.

Before her first birthday, as the family relocated to Houston, she became a life-long Houstonian. Her suburban childhood consisted of the rather normal lessons in swimming, piano and ballet, as well as camping with the Girl Scouts and Camp Tallowood, along with family and friends beach-trips. Robin Graduated from Westchester High School, Spring Branch ISD, in 1980. She proceeded to Stephen F. Austin University and received her BS in Business in 1984.

Her early working years were spent in personnel placement and business products sales. Later, stints as an administrative assistant in the insurance and healthcare software industries. Her very personable, loving nature led her, ultimately, into staff positions in Senior Living facilities, Belmont Village-Hunters Creek and The Overture-Tanglewood.

At an S.F.A. Alumni meeting, she met a fellow alumnus, Jimmy Kelly. Their love affair culminated in a 2001 marriage. Having no children of their own, Robin doted on nieces and nephews as she and Jimmy adored their cuddly Pub, Audrey.

In addition to her husband, Jimmy, and her parents, our darling Robin is survived by her brother, Rusty, his wife, Renee, and their daughter, Paige. Also, her elder sister, Terri Wilson. All, Houston/Katy residents. Prized nephews; Garrett Wilson and brother, Conner Wilson with wife, Julee.

Others are: her sweet mother-in-law, Carmie Kelly Sullivan, her brother-in-law John Kelly and wife, Amy and nieces Skylar and Rylee. Step-in-law siblings: Arthur(Heather) Sullivan, Dina(Jim) Ormison, Glenn(Diana) Sulllivan and Jill Sullivan. Many other cousins, aunts, uncles, neices, nephews and step-inlaws,(scattered from West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida), simply too numerus to list.

Services are set for Tallowood Baptist Church at 11AM on Thursday, June 20. Following the Memorial Service, all will be welcomed at a reception nearby. There will be no earlier Visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the option of donating to The , Tallowood Baptist Church or one of your favorite charities. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019