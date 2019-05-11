Resources More Obituaries for Robinette Hurley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robinette Gay Hurley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robinette Gay Hurley

1934-2019

Robin died May 8th 2019.

Robin was born in Lamesa, Texas, December 18, 1934, to Bob Huff and Sylvia Hustead. Many of Robin's friends claim that the mold was broken when Robin was born.

Robin went to the University of Texas and she loved college life. She pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and enjoyed the sorority sisterhood. At UT she lived in a boarding house and six of her house mates had gone to elementary school with Jim Hurley and they introduced Robin to Jim. They married September 27, 1958.

Robin shared Jim's love of UT and the Longhorns. Robin was a very good student and her senior year in college was her first year in law school. She received a BA with honors from UT in 1957. Also, Robin was elected in 1957, Portia of the UT Law School.

After Jim and Robin married, they moved to Houston in September of 1958. Robin worked for a local law firm for 2 years until Leigh was born August 23, 1960. Robin retired and Rob was born February 7, 1963. Robin claimed that she was very fortunate to be able to stay home with her children.

In 1965, Robin joined the Houston Junior Forum and devoted a lifetime of service to the community. She especially enjoyed volunteering at the HJF pre-kindergarten nursery school on Canal Street in Houston. Also, she volunteered at the HJF Recreational Center for Older Adults. Robin held many offices in HJF including serving as President. One of Robin's proudest accomplishments in HJF was as chairman establishing the HJF Nursery College Scholarship for high school seniors who had attended the HJF Pre-K Nursery School.

Robin was a devoted and loving mother to her daughter, Leigh Hurley and her son, Rob Hurley. Robin was a co-leader in Leigh's Campfire Girls troop for 3 years. Robin faithfully attended all of Rob's baseball and basketball games.

Leigh ran track and cross country at Memorial High School in Houston, and Robin and Jim attended all her meets.

Robin and Jim were involved in their children's school activities: as Field Day Chairman at Hunters Creek Elementary; President of the PTA and various chairmanships at Spring Branch Junior High School.

Being a good wife and mother was one of Robin's finest accomplishments.

Jim retired from Northern Trust Company in Houston in 1999. As hard as it was to leave so many wonderful friends of 41 years - Jim and Robin moved to Austin, Texas. Upon retirement, Robin and Jim began to pursue the joy of travel in earnest. They travelled to all 7 continents.

Robin was a kind and generous woman and had many friends. She was funny; had a great sense of humor; witty; often the life of the party; had a fantastic memory; and loved her pets, especially her cats Buster and Sunshine. She was a loving wife, mother and mother-in-law. She will be missed.

Robin is preceded in death by her her husband, James F. Hurley, son, Robert Marvin Hurley, and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Hurley Bluem, and her husband, Tom Bluem, of Kingsland, Texas. She is survived by a brother, Harley S. Huff and wife, Linda Huff of Lubbock, Texas; a sister, Harriet Brandon, of Highland Haven; a brother-in-law, Gary Hurley and wife, Peggy Hurley of Lago Vista, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78759. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries