Rocio Alicia Rodriguez
1923-2019
Rocio Alicia Rodriguez, 95, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Noe Cantu Rodriguez, son, Noe Rodriguez Jr., daughters; Sandra Rodriguez and Blanche Wilcox. She is survived by her daughters; Norma Mento, Anna Rodriguez, Esther Lazar and Eva Swedock, sons; Joseph Rodriguez and Johnny Rodriguez, 17 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren. Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 12 noon at the Heights Funeral Home. Mrs. Rodriguez will be laid to rest at Houston Nation Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 2, 2019