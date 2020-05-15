Rodney Gray
Rodney Anthony Gray
1973-2020
Rodney Anthony Gray, expired (Monday) May 11, 2020. Visitation will be held (Saturday) May 16, 2020 from 10-10:55 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Ship of Zion M.B.C., 4919 Mallow St. Houston, TX 77033. Rev. George Jackson, officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Ship of Zion M.B.C
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ship of Zion M.B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
