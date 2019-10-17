|
|
Mr. Rodney Lange Johnson
1959-2019
Mr. Rodney Lange Johnson went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday October 8, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 1P.M. on Friday October 18, 2019 at Lily Grove M.B.C. 7034 Tierwester St. Houston, Texas 77021. Pastor Terry K. Anderson will officiate the service. Rev. Cornelious Carol Eulogist. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Services Entrusted to:
Oscar Johnson
Funeral Home
415 Berry Road
Houston,Texas 77022
713-695-3313
" Serving Every Family
As Our Own "
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019