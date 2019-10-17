Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oscar Johnson Mortuary
415 Berry Road
Houston, TX 77022
(713) 695-3313
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Lily Grove M.B.C.
7034 Tierwester St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Johnson


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Johnson Obituary
Mr. Rodney Lange Johnson
1959-2019
Mr. Rodney Lange Johnson went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday October 8, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 1P.M. on Friday October 18, 2019 at Lily Grove M.B.C. 7034 Tierwester St. Houston, Texas 77021. Pastor Terry K. Anderson will officiate the service. Rev. Cornelious Carol Eulogist. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Services Entrusted to:
Oscar Johnson
Funeral Home
415 Berry Road
Houston,Texas 77022
713-695-3313
" Serving Every Family
As Our Own "
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now