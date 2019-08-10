Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Windsor Village United Methodist Church
6000 Heatherbrook
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Phillips


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Phillips Obituary
Rodney Alan Phillips
1969-2019
"At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought but what we built; Not what we got but what we shared; Not our competence but our character; and Not our success but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love."
Remembering Rodney
Saturday, August 10th,
10:00 AM
Windsor Village United
Methodist Church
6000 Heatherbrook Rodney will be remembered in many wonderful ways. In God's care he leaves his father, Acie O. Phillips; brother, Ryan K. Phillips (Jamica); nieces, Kennedy and Jamison Phillips; significant companion, Vickie Johnson and many other dear relatives and friends.
Rodney's mother Carrie LaVerne Phillips preceded him in death.
Rodney's Transition
July 27, 2019
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now