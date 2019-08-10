|
|
Rodney Alan Phillips
1969-2019
"At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought but what we built; Not what we got but what we shared; Not our competence but our character; and Not our success but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love."
Remembering Rodney
Saturday, August 10th,
10:00 AM
Windsor Village United
Methodist Church
6000 Heatherbrook Rodney will be remembered in many wonderful ways. In God's care he leaves his father, Acie O. Phillips; brother, Ryan K. Phillips (Jamica); nieces, Kennedy and Jamison Phillips; significant companion, Vickie Johnson and many other dear relatives and friends.
Rodney's mother Carrie LaVerne Phillips preceded him in death.
Rodney's Transition
July 27, 2019
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019