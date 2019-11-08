|
|
Rodolfo Hernandez Astorga Sr.
1941-2019
Rodolfo Hernandez Astorga Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 78, following a heart valve replacement surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital in Houston,Texas. Rodolfo, Rudy, as everyone knew him, was born in Sugarland, TX on September 6, 1941 to parents Ysidro Lopez Astorga & Bruna Zamorro Hernandez. He proceeds both his parents along with his brother Ysidro Astorga Jr. and his sister Gloria Perez, as well as his beloved Tio Tirso and Tia Toriba Rodriguez who played a vital role in his life. Rudy leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Maria Louisa Sanchez Astorga; his children along with their spouses: Rodolfo Astorga Jr., Michael Astorga, Lisa Astorga-Huggins, Priscilla Astorga, Jessica and Jose Perez, Brunadora and Daniel Jimenez, his 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 from 9am -1pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 8706 Almeda Genoa Rd. Houston, TX 77075. No burial will take place proceeding as his wishes were to donate his body for research purposes to Life Gift of Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019