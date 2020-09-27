Roger Dale Parrish1951-2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Dale Parrish of Cypress, Texas on September 23, 2020. Roger was born on July 31, 1951 in Houston, TX, attended Jacinto City Elementary, Galena Park Middle School, Galena Park Senior High School and The University of Houston.Roger lived his life with high expectations! From his early years he worked hard, always yearning to achieve more - the sky was the limit!! He applied this principle to his rodeo days. As President of the Galena Park High School Rodeo Club he started his trend of taking chances as a Bareback Horse Rider and a Bull Rider. He always said he was "10 feet tall and bulletproof" - fearless and totally invincible.Roger was a Veteran of the US Army as a member of C Battery, 7/16 Artillery, 8th Division, USAREUR (United States Army Europe) based in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany 1969-1971. Completing Basic Training at Fort Polk Louisiana, Roger was recommended to attend Officer Candidate School, which he declined! He received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal/Marksman M-14 M-16 and was a 13B4oM5 Gunner Specialist.Roger always lived life on the edge and took the bull by the horns. He was an eternal optimist and showed his family and friends time and time again the impact that a positive perspective and an "onward and upward" approach could make. Quick to smile and always the life of the party, Roger's larger-than-life personality, generosity, and kindness will be missed by all who knew him. Working tirelessly, he thrived on taking chances and blazed a trail across the globe leaving his mark throughout the oil industry while keeping his family at the center of it all.Roger also played hard, going deep sea fishing off the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana and the Pacific Ocean at Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas off the coast of Mexico. He also loved his hunting trips with his friends going as far as Canada or staying local in his home state of Texas. He and his friends loved cooking and hosting fun times at the family ranch, sharing the spoils of their hunts!Roger is lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Rita, daughter Andrea Parrish McCall and spouse Cameron and daughter Nicole Parrish Swint and spouse Dustin. His 6 cherished Grandchildren Demarie Phillips, Piper Phillips, Hunter Phillips, Colter Phillips, Everly McCall, Ellison McCall and his 2 siblings, brother Michael Parrish and sister Beverly Parrish. Preceded in death by father Freddie Forrest Parrish and mother Edna Lambert Parrish.We will forever have a hole in our hearts, as we envision Roger "singing above the crowd and the noise" and always doing it his way.