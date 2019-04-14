Roger Stephen Farley

1944-2019

Roger Stephen Farley, born May 6th, 1944, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, left us unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019.

Known for his crazy quick wit, infectious, one-of-a-kind smile, positive outlook and caring spirit, Roger was so very much fun to be around. If you played a part in Roger's life, you were more than likely his friend. He so appreciated and respected excellence, hard work and attention to detail. Roger took pride in his work, and in turn, celebrated it in others. Roger made you want to be better, but you knew he loved and appreciated you just the way you were. Roger was a very loyal friend and would always help in any way he could. He was dearly loved by his friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years Renice; his daughter, Ruey Farley Garvis and husband, Matthew; his son, Ryan Joseph Farley; his grandchildren, Madeline Garvis, and fiancé, Jerred Smith, Ben Garvis, Kyle Garvis and Andrew Farley; his brother, Mark Farley; his sisters, Cora Bartholomew, Cathy Anderson and husband Gary; Barbara Wolf and husband Reinhart; sister-in-law, Harriette Farley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held April 16th from six to eight o'clock in the evening with the praying of the rosary beginning at seven at Earthman Funeral Directors on Katy Freeway. A funeral Mass will be held April 17th at ten o'clock in the morning at St. Michael Catholic Church on Sage Road. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/roger-farley-8244864 for a full obituary and more information on services. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019