Roger Judson
Roger Judson
1927-2020
Roger David Judson was born September 22, 1927, in Houston, TX, to Sidney and Allora Judson, and he died in Houston, on April 20, 2020.
Roger was a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines and the California Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Army occupation forces in Japan, then with the U.S. Marine Corps in the Korean conflict.
Roger married Carolyn Hodge in 1950 and they were together for 57 years until Carolyn's death. They loved to hike, backpack and camp, spending many summers at the YMCA of the Rockies. This love of the outdoors was passed on to their children and grandchildren.
Roger worked for Chevron Oil Company for almost 35 years and retired as Chief Geophysicist.
Roger was a member of St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Houston for 60 years, where he and Carolyn were deacons, elders, ushers and he was a long-time choir member.
Roger is survived by his older sister Winifred of Bellaire, TX; his four sons, David Judson (Sandy) of Houston, TX, John Judson (Cindy) of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Richard Judson (Evelyn) of Raleigh, N.C., Paul Judson (Connie) of Sugarland, TX, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial service will be held at a future date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
