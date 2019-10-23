|
Roger Langenheim
1935-2019
It is with great sadness that the Langenheim family announces the passing of Roger A. Langenheim, on October 17, 2019. Roger was born February 21, 1935 to Elmer Langenheim and Esther Gerkensmeyer Langenheim on the family farm in Utica Nebraska. He grew up there and graduated from Utica High School. He was full of adventure and daring in his younger years, which spilled over into the rest of his life. He learned how to fly on a crop duster at an early age and kept that passion for flight all his days. Roger headed to the University of Nebraska, where he obtained his undergraduate degree in Journalism and his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1960. He then headed to Kansas City, Mo. To start his Legal career. He met the love of his life when he ended up in the hospital in Kansas City and fell for his nurse. He married Susan Carol McMichael August 31, 1963. From Kansas City they moved to Dallas, Texas with Dresser Industries. Roger traveled the world as an International Attorney and had legendary stories from all over. He amassed a tight circle of friends from those years and he and Susie always celebrated those friendships. Roger retired from his position as VP General Council at Dresser in 2000. He then began his consulting career and worked until 2009 when he officially retired. Along the way, Roger and Susie raised 3 kids, Ann (De la Rosa), Mark, and Sara (Schoenborn). You can take the boy out of Nebraska, but you can never take Nebraska out of the boy! In retirement, Roger loved taking care of the family farm and so proud that it has remained in his family since 1882. He also wanted to raise cattle, so he got his herd of Red Angus. He also enjoyed his John Deere tractors. Oh, and he got his commercial Driver's license to drive trucks! In July 2017 Roger fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury and his life forever changed. Roger and Susie moved to Houston to be close to family and at the end was on hospice. In addition to his children and favorite son-in-law Luis De la Rosa, Opa Roger leaves to cherish his memory 5 grandchildren: Marco, Miguel, and Erik De la Rosa and Sasha and Klaus Schoenborn and 1 extra special Great Grandson, Isaac Almanza De la Rosa and 7 Hittner Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by his son Mark Langenheim, his parents Elmer and Esther Langenheim, his brothers Richard and Ralph Langenheim and his sister Dorothy Langenheim Kritner.
A Funeral Mass will be held to celebrate Roger's life Friday October 25, 2019 at 11am, St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church 7810 Cypresswood Dr. Spring, Tx. Per Roger's wishes, he will be buried back in Nebraska. "Farwell, my friends. It was beautiful, as long as it lasted, The journey of my life"
In lieu of flowers, A memorial donation may be made to Reach Unlimited, 11832 Mueller Cemetery Road, Cypress, Texas 77429, in memory of Mark A. Langenheim or Donations in memory of Roger Langenheim may be sent to the University of Nebraska Foundation, PO Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. Also, nufoundation.org to make online gifts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019