DR. ROGER MCNEILL

1943-2019

Roger McNeill, M.D. passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born in England to his late parents the Hon. Dr. Kenneth McNeill of Jamaica and Joyce McNeill of England. Roger attended High School at Jamaica College where he distinguished himself academically as well as in sports and even won Gold in class 2 hurdles in 1959. He attended Medical School at the University of the West Indies in 1961 and graduated with MBBS honors. He represented the University at the World University Games in Havana, Cuba in 1962 in soccer.

In 1968, Roger completed his Residency in Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Michigan. In 1974 Roger returned to Jamaica where he headed the ENT Department at UWI and developed a residency training program during which he trained several Ear, Nose and Throat specialists.

In 1978, Roger returned to the United States where he was a faculty member at UTMB in Galveston, Texas for 3 years after which he opened a private practice at Tomball Regional Hospital for over 35 years.

Roger was a very dedicated Doctor whose main focus in life was to love, care for and serve his patients.

Roger married Monica McNeill in 1968 and they just celebrated 51 years of marriage. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Roger is survived by his wife Monica, daughters Robyn and Rachel McNeill, his sons-in-law Dr. Wayne Franklin and Ryan Hunter, his three grandsons Lionel, Hudson and Knox, his sisters Anthea Gore and Fiona McNeill, and brothers Drs. David and Wykeham McNeill.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 77098. A reception will follow from 11:30 until 1:30 P.M. at Bradshaw- Carter Funeral Home, 1734 W. Alabama Street, Houston, 77098.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Dr. Roger McNeill to M.D. Anderson Hospital or

gifts.mdanderson.org.